Has Decisive Dividend Corporation's (CVE:DE) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Decisive Dividend's (CVE:DE) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Decisive Dividend's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Decisive Dividend is:

14% = CA$8.3m ÷ CA$58m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Decisive Dividend's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Decisive Dividend's ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 20%. Still, we can see that Decisive Dividend has seen a remarkable net income growth of 64% over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Decisive Dividend's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Decisive Dividend fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Decisive Dividend Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Decisive Dividend has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 93%, meaning the company only retains 7.2% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Decisive Dividend has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like Decisive Dividend has some positive aspects to its business. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by a moderate ROE. Still, the ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

