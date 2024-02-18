Decisive Dividend's (CVE:DE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Decisive Dividend Corporation (CVE:DE) has announced that the dividend on 15th of March will be increased to CA$0.045, which will be 50% higher than last year's payment of CA$0.03 which covered the same period. This makes the dividend yield 4.7%, which is above the industry average.

Decisive Dividend Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 28.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 107%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Decisive Dividend's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Decisive Dividend has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 9 years was CA$0.24 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Decisive Dividend's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Decisive Dividend has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

We should note that Decisive Dividend has issued stock equal to 27% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Decisive Dividend will make a great income stock. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Decisive Dividend (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

