Deckers Taps Marco Ellerker as New President of Global Marketplace

Deckers Brands has promoted Marco Ellerker to president of global marketplace, a newly created post. The move is effective Aug. 1.

In his new role, Ellerker will oversee the omnichannel teams for all brands globally, according to the Goleta, Calif.-based footwear company. He will also become a member of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Stefano Caroti, incoming chief executive officer and president of Deckers Brands.

Ellerker has served in various operational roles at Deckers since 2017, most recently as senior vice president and general manager of EMEA, Japan and distributors in Asia Pacific. He has also held the roles of vice president and general manager of Deckers EMEA and vice president of Ugg EMEA.

Ellerker joined Deckers from Pentland Brands, where he spent nearly 14 years in various roles including global president of the lifestyle division, global managing director of Ellesse, global managing director of Brasher Boot Company and regional vice president of Lacoste footwear.

Prior to Pentland, Ellerker spent four years at Reebok, and held other roles at Initial Textile Services and American Express.

“Marco has played a key role in the incredible success our brands have achieved on a global scale,” Dave Powers, the current president and CEO of Deckers Brands, said in a statement. “We are excited to have him in this role, and we are confident that he will build on our successful omni-channel strategy, together with our agile marketplace team, to continue to scale the success of our portfolio.”

Ellerker said he is eager to take on this new role as the company further develops its brands.

“Over the last several years, we have worked diligently to establish a disciplined, consumer-centric approach to marketplace management that has resulted in significant growth across our brands,” Ellerker said. “I look forward to working with the whole Deckers team to continue executing on our strategy and capturing the many global opportunities ahead.”

This news comes after Deckers Brands reported in February that net sales in the third quarter of 2024 increased 16 percent to $1.560 billion compared to $1.346 billion the same time last year.

By brand, Hoka saw the largest increase in sales in the third quarter, reporting a 21.9 percent rise to $429.3 million compared to $352.1 million in Q3 2023. Ugg also continued its winning streak in the period, posting net sales of $1.072 billion, a 15.2 percent increase from $930.4 million last year.

In March, Deckers relaunched its Ahnu label. As for how Ahnu fits into the Deckers portfolio at a time when the company is winning in the shoe market, Powers told FN at the time that he sees it as the possible future of the company. “I’ve always told the teams here that we have two incredible growth brands right now, and at some point, we may need another one,” the CEO said.

