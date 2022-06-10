U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

Decking Market Size to Grow by USD 4.19 billion | Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. and Beologic Among Key Vendors| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The global decking market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and providing aftersales services and customized products to compete in the market. There is intense competition between the key vendors. In addition, several regional and local vendors have started manufacturing customized composite decking and are competing with the key vendors based on cost. Hence, the key vendors are constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and providing aftersales services and customized products to differentiate themselves.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Decking Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Decking Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market size is expected to grow by USD 4.19 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Request a Sample Report to learn about Y-o-Y growth rate and other information related to the market

Decking Market 2021-2025: Scope

The decking market report covers the following areas:

Decking Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

Advantage Trim & Lumber Co., Beologic, CRH Plc, Fiberon, The AZEK Co. LLC, Trex Co. Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. - The company offers composite decking.

  • Beologic - The company offers outdoor decking.

  • CRH Plc - The company offers wooden decking

  • Fiberon - The company offers composite and wood decking.

  • The AZEK Co. LLC - The company offers wooden decking.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Decking Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report

Decking Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The composite segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Composite decking is manufactured using reclaimed wood fibers and scrap polyethylene (PE). Reclaimed wood is a by-product of the manufacturing of other timber for lumber-producing activities such as sawn wood and flooring. The major suppliers of reclaimed wood are companies that offer cabinets, flooring, and waste from sawing. Composite provides the aesthetics and functionality of wood. It can also withstand moisture and rot and requires low maintenance. These features, along with the eco-friendliness of composite, have increased its demand among residential end-users.

Decking Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist decking market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the decking market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the decking market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decking market vendors

Related Reports:

Single-Ply Membranes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Particle Board Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Decking Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advantage Trim & Lumber Co., Beologic, CRH Plc, Fiberon, The AZEK Co. LLC, Trex Co. Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Composite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Wood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Advantage Trim & Lumber Co.

  • 11.4 Beologic

  • 11.5 CRH Plc

  • 11.6 Fiberon

  • 11.7 The AZEK Co. LLC

  • 11.8 Trex Co. Inc.

  • 11.9 Universal Forest Products Inc.

  • 11.10 UPM-Kymmene Corp.

  • 11.11 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Weyerhaeuser Company

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decking-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-19-billion--advantage-trim--lumber-co-and-beologic-among-key-vendors-technavio-301564776.html

SOURCE Technavio

