Decking Market Size to Grow by USD 4.19 billion | Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. and Beologic Among Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The global decking market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and providing aftersales services and customized products to compete in the market. There is intense competition between the key vendors. In addition, several regional and local vendors have started manufacturing customized composite decking and are competing with the key vendors based on cost. Hence, the key vendors are constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and providing aftersales services and customized products to differentiate themselves.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Decking Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market size is expected to grow by USD 4.19 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Decking Market 2021-2025: Scope

The decking market report covers the following areas:

Decking Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

Advantage Trim & Lumber Co., Beologic, CRH Plc, Fiberon, The AZEK Co. LLC, Trex Co. Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. - The company offers composite decking.

Beologic - The company offers outdoor decking.

CRH Plc - The company offers wooden decking

Fiberon - The company offers composite and wood decking.

The AZEK Co. LLC - The company offers wooden decking.

Decking Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Application

Geography

Decking Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The composite segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Composite decking is manufactured using reclaimed wood fibers and scrap polyethylene (PE). Reclaimed wood is a by-product of the manufacturing of other timber for lumber-producing activities such as sawn wood and flooring. The major suppliers of reclaimed wood are companies that offer cabinets, flooring, and waste from sawing. Composite provides the aesthetics and functionality of wood. It can also withstand moisture and rot and requires low maintenance. These features, along with the eco-friendliness of composite, have increased its demand among residential end-users.

Decking Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist decking market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decking market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the decking market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decking market vendors

Decking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantage Trim & Lumber Co., Beologic, CRH Plc, Fiberon, The AZEK Co. LLC, Trex Co. Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

