Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of OTCQX Trading Under Symbol “DKLRF”

Decklar Resources Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “DKLRF”. Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Decklar Resources Inc.

Decklar Resources Inc. (formerly Asian Mineral Resources Limited) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed and OTCQX cross-traded oil exploration and production company with its primary focus on low-risk appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West Africa region.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Duncan Blount, CEO of Decklar Resources, stated "We are delighted to gain access to the OTCQX Market, the top tier of OTC Markets in the US. This is another successful milestone in our capital markets efforts and will allow better access for our US-based investors.”

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount
Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516
Email: dblount@decklarresources.com

David Halpin
Chief Financial Officer Telephone: +1 403 816 3029
Email:davidhalpin@decklarpetroleum.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


