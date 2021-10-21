U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Completion Operations for the Oza-1 Well

Decklar Resources Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1 (the “Company” or “Decklar”) announces the commencement of completion operations for the Oza-1 well re-entry.

As previously announced, the Oza-1 well re-entry has been successfully flow-tested in the three target zones (L2.2, L2.4, and L2.6). The final well completion design and procurement has been concluded, with all completion equipment now having arrived on location at the Oza-1 well. Completion operations on the well have commenced, which include running 2 7/8” tubing, production packers, sliding sleeves and gas lift equipment, with all activities anticipated to conclude within 7 to 10 days. The well will be initially configured for production from the L2.6 zone, which tested at rates up to 2,463 bopd as previously announced.

All early production facilities have been installed and function tested including a 5,000 bopd three phase separator, crude oil storage tanks and export pumps.

Duncan Blount, CEO of Decklar Resources, remarked “We look forward to completing the Oza-1 well and bringing the Oza Field into full time commercial production for the first time since its discovery in the 1970s. This is an exciting milestone for us at Decklar as we transition to being an oil producing company. With oil prices at a seven year high, this is a very exciting time for the commencement of production for the company. From here, we will continue with full field development at Oza, and also look forward to pursuing similar re-entry strategies at our Asaramatoru and Emohua Fields.”

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount
Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516
Email: dblount@decklarresources.com

David Halpin
Chief Financial Officer Telephone: +1 403 816 3029
Email:davidhalpin@decklarpetroleum.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Language

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation), including entering into definitive agreements in respect of the Transaction and satisfaction of conditions precedent to completion of the Transaction. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. There is no certainty that definitive agreements in respect of the Transaction will be entered into, or that any conditions precedent contained therein will be satisfied on terms satisfactory to the parties or at all.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, changes in oil prices, results of exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government or other regulatory approvals, actual performance of facilities, availability of financing on reasonable terms, availability of third party service providers, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


