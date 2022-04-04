U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,572.87
    +27.01 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.73
    +61.46 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.39
    +228.89 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,094.78
    +3.67 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.66
    +2.39 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    +13.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0058 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4040
    +0.0270 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7500
    +0.2600 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,693.00
    -781.02 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.59
    -10.66 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SCOR
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCR
SCOR
SCOR

Information
April 4, 2022


Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of March 31, 2022

Date

Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital

Theoretical number of voting rights2

03/31/2022

187 196 726

187 196 726

*

* *

Contact details

Media Relations
Nathalie Mikaeloff
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier
ycormier@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world’s fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Down 70% From Its High, Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest saw engagement drop in 2021, and if that trend continues, this social media company could be in serious trouble. Pinterest is unlike other social networks. Users engage with visual content like images and videos to discover ideas, find products, or learn skills.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

    Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price. Upstart, therefore, isn't constrained by the same burdensome regulations and capital requirements as most financial institutions. Upstart purchased software company Prodigy in 2021, which developed a sales platform for car dealerships.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Could Home Depot Help You Become a Millionaire By Retirement?

    Home improvement retail giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is one of the greatest stocks of all time. A $10,000 investment in the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 1981 would be worth more than $230 million today. Now worth more than $300 billion, Home Depot is probably too big to replicate those returns.

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Ou

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According Billionaire Joel Greenblatt. Value investing in an art best encapsulated by the strategies of veteran investors like […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) -- soared on Monday. All three stocks would go on to decline over the final four trading days of the week, but only one of them fell enough to offset the initial Monday pop. GameStop, Chewy, and AMC Entertainment rose 15%, fell 11%, and climbed 9% last week, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 4.3% increase.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Qualcomm, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is often considered a solid investment for long-term investors. It's a leading producer of application processors, integrated GPUs, and baseband modems for mobile devices, and its massive portfolio of wireless patents grants it a cut of every smartphone sold worldwide -- even those that don't use Qualcomm's chips. Over the past five years, Qualcomm's stock has risen roughly 160% and generated a total return of about 200% after factoring in reinvested dividends.

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st