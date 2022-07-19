Declining Cost of Electric Vehicles, High Per capita income, and Incentives to promote green mobility will drive the growth of UAE EV Charging Equipment Industry at a CAGR of 35.5% during 2021-26: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

UAE Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Industry Research Report Covers 2 Wheelers Electric Vehicle Market, 4 Wheelers Electric Vehicle Market, Covid-19 Impact UAE Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market, Demand side Transport Operators, Electric Vehicle Charger Manufacturers in UAE, Electric Vehicle Chargers Sales, Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Industry In UAE, Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market, Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market In UAE, Electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Electric Vehicle Charging vehicle Companies in UAE, Electric vehicle industry in UAE, Electric Vehicle Manufacturers in UAE, EV Charger Manufacturering Companies in UAE, EV Charger Manufacturers in UAE, EV Charging Equipment Manufacturers in UAE, EV Charging Equipment Market, UAE Electric Taxi Market Growth, UAE Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market.

The UAE EV Charging Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period FY’21-FY’26.

Government support and incentives are expected to give a boost to numerous entities that facilitate EV Charging Equipment manufacturing in the country.

Dubai has defined a target of having 10% electric or hybrid vehicles on its roads by 2030. The motive behind this target is green economy as the Government of UAE intends to enhance the R&D.

High Disposable Income

UAE is the second largest automotive market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) after Saudi Arabia owing to the growing population and high disposable income. With fast economic growth and rapid urbanization in UAE, it is projected that more people will acquire a personal vehicle for mobility. The transportation sector is one of the most significant contributors to CO2 emissions in UAE, second to the industrial sector.

Rapid Future Growth

UAE Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% during 2021 and 2026. Also UAE Electric Vehicle Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.7% during 2021-2026.

25% of the people in UAE are waiting for more EV options to be launched. One of their key initiatives is under the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy, which aims to transform 25% of the transportation in Dubai to autonomous mode by 2030.

Focus on Clean Energy

Adoption of clean energy strategies by the country as a part of UAE’s vision 2030 and focus on achieving net zero emissions by 2050 would also stimulate the market growth in the years to come. A six-year plan seeks to raise the proportion of hybrid and electric taxis in the fleet from the existing 50% to 80% by 2025 and achieve the ultimate target of 100% by 2027.

The Smart Dubai initiative adopted by the government focusing on the conversion of the country into a smart city by the year 2030 is further expected to boost the UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market Share.

Investment from Government

Further, an investment of around USD 163.3 Billion has been passed by the government for the development of smart cities in the country and the government is continuously working towards turning the transport industry fully electric by the year 2030.

Due to high government budgets and high quality of public services provided by local as well as national governments in the UAE, there is a huge opportunity for companies to create and operate EV charging services in the long run, a process which is currently being spearheaded by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), but will soon open to other private companies.

The publication titled ‘ UAE Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by government support and incentives with the increasing focus to achieve green and sustainable economy ’ covers the overview of EV Charging Equipment Industry by analyzing historical EV Charging statistics and corresponding change in Middle Affluent Class in UAE. Charging Equipment Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5%during 2021 and 2026.

The report also focuses on UAE EV Charging Equipment Industry segmentation by Type of Charging, Type of Chargers, Type of Vehicle, Type of Geography, and By Sales Channels. The EV Charging section of the report concludes with projections for the future of the industry included forecasted total EV Charging Equipment revenue by 2026, and analysts’ take on the future highlighting major opportunities.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTYyNzkz

UAE Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market

