Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB)?

Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB) has had a rough three months with its share price down 4.4%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Farm Fresh Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Farm Fresh Berhad is:

9.9% = RM63m ÷ RM631m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Farm Fresh Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

At first glance, Farm Fresh Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.9%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Looking at Farm Fresh Berhad's exceptional 22% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Farm Fresh Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is FFB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FFB is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Farm Fresh Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Farm Fresh Berhad is 27%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 73%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Farm Fresh Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Farm Fresh Berhad only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 26%. Regardless, the future ROE for Farm Fresh Berhad is predicted to rise to 15% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Farm Fresh Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

