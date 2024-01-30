Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Medinex Limited (Catalist:OTX)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Medinex's (Catalist:OTX) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.0% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Medinex's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Medinex is:

10% = S$1.8m ÷ S$17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.10.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Medinex's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Medinex seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 6.7% seen over the past five years by Medinex.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Medinex's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.7% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is OTX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OTX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Medinex Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Medinex has a three-year median payout ratio of 89% (which means it retains 11% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Medinex has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Medinex certainly does have some positive factors to consider. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Medinex's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

