Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS)?

PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 26%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PLS Plantations Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PLS Plantations Berhad is:

5.6% = RM19m ÷ RM334m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

PLS Plantations Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.6% ROE

On the face of it, PLS Plantations Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.9%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. In spite of this, PLS Plantations Berhad was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 55% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared PLS Plantations Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 18% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PLS Plantations Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is PLS Plantations Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that PLS Plantations Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, it does look like PLS Plantations Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for PLS Plantations Berhad.

