Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About OUTsurance Group Limited (JSE:OUT)?

With its stock down 9.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard OUTsurance Group (JSE:OUT). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on OUTsurance Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for OUTsurance Group is:

19% = R2.6b ÷ R14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

OUTsurance Group's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, OUTsurance Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE looks quite decent. For this reason, OUTsurance Group's five year net income decline of 25% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 2.1% in the same period, we found that OUTsurance Group's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is OUTsurance Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is OUTsurance Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 48% (that is, a retention ratio of 52%), the fact that OUTsurance Group's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, OUTsurance Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 61% over the next three years. However, OUTsurance Group's future ROE is expected to rise to 26% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that OUTsurance Group has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

