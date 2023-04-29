Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)?

With its stock down 6.2% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard KWS SAAT SE KGaA (ETR:KWS). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on KWS SAAT SE KGaA's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for KWS SAAT SE KGaA is:

10% = €114m ÷ €1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

KWS SAAT SE KGaA's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, KWS SAAT SE KGaA seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%. Despite the modest returns, KWS SAAT SE KGaA's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 3.5%. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that KWS SAAT SE KGaA's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 6.2% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is KWS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KWS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is KWS SAAT SE KGaA Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

KWS SAAT SE KGaA has a low three-year median payout ratio of 24% (meaning, the company keeps the remaining 76% of profits) which means that the company is retaining more of its earnings. This should be reflected in its earnings growth number, but that's not the case. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, KWS SAAT SE KGaA has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 21%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 9.9%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that KWS SAAT SE KGaA has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

