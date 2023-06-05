Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About DKSH Holding AG (VTX:DKSH)?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard DKSH Holding (VTX:DKSH). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DKSH Holding's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DKSH Holding is:

11% = CHF208m ÷ CHF1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of DKSH Holding's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, DKSH Holding seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. However, we are curious as to how DKSH Holding's decent returns still resulted in flat growth for DKSH Holding in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared DKSH Holding's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is DKSH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DKSH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is DKSH Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 69% (meaning, the company retains only 31% of profits) for DKSH Holding suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, DKSH Holding has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 60%. As a result, DKSH Holding's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 13% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that DKSH Holding certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

