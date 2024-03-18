Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at KWS SAAT SE KGaA's (ETR:KWS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to KWS SAAT SE KGaA's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for KWS SAAT SE KGaA is:

8.6% = €98m ÷ €1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

KWS SAAT SE KGaA's Earnings Growth And 8.6% ROE

At first glance, KWS SAAT SE KGaA seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.6% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite the modest returns, KWS SAAT SE KGaA's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 4.2%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared KWS SAAT SE KGaA's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 15% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

XTRA:KWS Past Earnings Growth March 18th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is KWS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KWS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is KWS SAAT SE KGaA Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

KWS SAAT SE KGaA has a low three-year median payout ratio of 24% (meaning, the company keeps the remaining 76% of profits) which means that the company is retaining more of its earnings. This should be reflected in its earnings growth number, but that's not the case. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, KWS SAAT SE KGaA has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 22%. Still, forecasts suggest that KWS SAAT SE KGaA's future ROE will rise to 10% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that KWS SAAT SE KGaA certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

