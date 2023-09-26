Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Duopharma Biotech Berhad (KLSE:DPHARMA)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Duopharma Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:DPHARMA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.9% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Duopharma Biotech Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Duopharma Biotech Berhad is:

10% = RM69m ÷ RM674m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Duopharma Biotech Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Duopharma Biotech Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. On the other hand, Duopharma Biotech Berhad reported a moderate 8.9% net income growth over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Duopharma Biotech Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.3% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Duopharma Biotech Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Duopharma Biotech Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Duopharma Biotech Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 32% (or a retention ratio of 68%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Duopharma Biotech Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 29% of its profits over the next three years. However, Duopharma Biotech Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 13% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Duopharma Biotech Berhad has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

