Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)?

With its stock down 2.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Winpak (TSE:WPK). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Winpak's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Winpak is:

11% = US$143m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Winpak's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Winpak seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Winpak's decent returns aren't reflected in Winpak'smediocre five year net income growth average of 3.9%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared Winpak's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 6.1% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Winpak's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Winpak Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 5.2% (implying that the company retains the remaining 95% of its income) suggests that Winpak is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Winpak has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 3.7% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Winpak has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

