Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Jamieson Wellness' (TSE:JWEL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Jamieson Wellness' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jamieson Wellness is:

9.7% = CA$47m ÷ CA$488m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Jamieson Wellness' Earnings Growth And 9.7% ROE

When you first look at it, Jamieson Wellness' ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 14%. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Jamieson Wellness grew its net income at a significant rate of 20% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Jamieson Wellness' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 26% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is JWEL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JWEL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Jamieson Wellness Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Jamieson Wellness' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 47%, meaning the company retains 53% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Jamieson Wellness is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Jamieson Wellness has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 42% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Jamieson Wellness is predicted to rise to 15% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Jamieson Wellness certainly does have some positive factors to consider. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Jamieson Wellness by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

