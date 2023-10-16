Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Advance Auto Parts' (NYSE:AAP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 27% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Advance Auto Parts' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advance Auto Parts is:

13% = US$346m ÷ US$2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Advance Auto Parts' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Advance Auto Parts seems to have a respectable ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 19% does temper our expectations. On further research, we found that Advance Auto Parts' earnings over the past five years have been pretty flat. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So there might be other reasons for the flat earnings growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has alloacted capital, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Advance Auto Parts' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 26% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AAP? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Advance Auto Parts Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 42% (implying that the company keeps 58% of its income) over the last three years, Advance Auto Parts has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Advance Auto Parts has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 24% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Advance Auto Parts has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return and is reinvesting a huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

