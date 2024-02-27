Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)?

With its stock down 11% over the past month, it is easy to disregard RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RCI Hospitality Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RCI Hospitality Holdings is:

9.1% = US$26m ÷ US$286m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.09.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

RCI Hospitality Holdings' Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

When you first look at it, RCI Hospitality Holdings' ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 17% either. Despite this, surprisingly, RCI Hospitality Holdings saw an exceptional 29% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that RCI Hospitality Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 21% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is RCI Hospitality Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is RCI Hospitality Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

RCI Hospitality Holdings' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 4.7% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (95%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, RCI Hospitality Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that RCI Hospitality Holdings has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

