Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About VICOM Ltd (SGX:WJP)?

VICOM (SGX:WJP) has had a rough three months with its share price down 5.9%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to VICOM's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for VICOM is:

21% = S$27m ÷ S$124m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.21.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of VICOM's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, VICOM seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.8% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that VICOM's net income shrunk at a rate of 3.9% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared VICOM's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 17% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is VICOM fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is VICOM Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

VICOM's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 90% (or a retention ratio of 10%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 2 risks we have identified for VICOM visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, VICOM has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we feel that VICOM certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on VICOM and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

