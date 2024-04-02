Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Hume Cement Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUMEIND)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Hume Cement Industries Berhad's (KLSE:HUMEIND) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hume Cement Industries Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hume Cement Industries Berhad is:

33% = RM175m ÷ RM525m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.33.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Hume Cement Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

First thing first, we like that Hume Cement Industries Berhad has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 6.1% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 74% net income growth seen by Hume Cement Industries Berhad over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Hume Cement Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 38%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Hume Cement Industries Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hume Cement Industries Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Hume Cement Industries Berhad has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 7.2%, meaning that it has the remaining 93% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Hume Cement Industries Berhad has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Hume Cement Industries Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

