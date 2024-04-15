Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY)?

Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Ancom Nylex Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ancom Nylex Berhad is:

14% = RM79m ÷ RM558m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ancom Nylex Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Ancom Nylex Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 5.3% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Ancom Nylex Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 48% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Ancom Nylex Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 7.7%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ancom Nylex Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ancom Nylex Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ancom Nylex Berhad's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 12%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 88% of its profits. So it looks like Ancom Nylex Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Ancom Nylex Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 14% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Ancom Nylex Berhad's future ROE will rise to 18% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ancom Nylex Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

