Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK)?

CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) has had a rough three months with its share price down 3.6%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is:

17% = RM67m ÷ RM402m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.1% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 21% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 25% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 32%, meaning the company retains 68% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 35%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's future ROE will be 14% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

