Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Delegat Group Limited (NZSE:DGL)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Delegat Group's (NZSE:DGL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 16% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Delegat Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Delegat Group is:

13% = NZ$67m ÷ NZ$518m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Delegat Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Delegat Group seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 5.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Delegat Group's decent 8.4% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Delegat Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 9.2% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Delegat Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Delegat Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Delegat Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 31%, which implies that it retains the remaining 69% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Delegat Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 33%. As a result, Delegat Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 11% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Delegat Group's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

