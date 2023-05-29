Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Resources Global Development Limited (Catalist:QSD)?

With its stock down 5.3% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Resources Global Development (Catalist:QSD). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Resources Global Development's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Resources Global Development is:

38% = S$30m ÷ S$77m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.38 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Resources Global Development's Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

First thing first, we like that Resources Global Development has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.3% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Resources Global Development's exceptional 63% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Resources Global Development's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 37%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Resources Global Development's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Resources Global Development Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Resources Global Development's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 5.7% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (94%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

While Resources Global Development has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Resources Global Development's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Resources Global Development by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

