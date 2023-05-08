Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Sensirion Holding AG (VTX:SENS)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Sensirion Holding's (VTX:SENS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 18% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sensirion Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sensirion Holding is:

21% = CHF64m ÷ CHF304m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Sensirion Holding's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Sensirion Holding has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Given the circumstances, the significant 63% net income growth seen by Sensirion Holding over the last five years is not surprising.

We then compared Sensirion Holding's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.7% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is SENS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SENS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Sensirion Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Sensirion Holding doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Sensirion Holding's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

