Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Raffles Medical Group's (SGX:BSL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 15% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Raffles Medical Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Raffles Medical Group is:

14% = S$144m ÷ S$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Raffles Medical Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Raffles Medical Group seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Raffles Medical Group was able to see a decent growth of 18% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Raffles Medical Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is BSL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Raffles Medical Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Raffles Medical Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 49%, which implies that it retains the remaining 51% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Raffles Medical Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 62% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 8.8% over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Raffles Medical Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

