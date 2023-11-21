Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG)?

C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study C.I. Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for C.I. Holdings Berhad is:

32% = RM167m ÷ RM520m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.32.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

C.I. Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

To begin with, C.I. Holdings Berhad has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 7.6% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, C.I. Holdings Berhad's considerable five year net income growth of 33% was to be expected.

We then compared C.I. Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 23% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if C.I. Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is C.I. Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for C.I. Holdings Berhad is 29%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 71%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like C.I. Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, C.I. Holdings Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with C.I. Holdings Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for C.I. Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

