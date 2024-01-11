Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MRDIY) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.3% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is:

32% = RM538m ÷ RM1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.32 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad was able to see a decent net income growth of 14% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 14% in the same 5-year period.

KLSE:MRDIY Past Earnings Growth January 11th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 44% (implying that the company retains 56% of its profits), it seems that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 50%. As a result, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 33% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

