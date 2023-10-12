Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Netcall plc (LON:NET)?

Netcall (LON:NET) has had a rough three months with its share price down 20%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Netcall's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Netcall is:

12% = UK£4.2m ÷ UK£35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Netcall's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Netcall's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.5% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Netcall's significant 52% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Netcall's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 20% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Netcall fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Netcall Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Netcall has a three-year median payout ratio of 31% (where it is retaining 69% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Netcall is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Netcall has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 26%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Netcall's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Netcall visit our risks dashboard for free.

