Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)?

With its stock down 5.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Mitie Group (LON:MTO). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Mitie Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mitie Group is:

24% = UK£99m ÷ UK£412m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.24.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Mitie Group's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Mitie Group has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 42% net income growth seen by Mitie Group over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Mitie Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 28% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MTO? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Mitie Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Mitie Group's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 43%, meaning the company retains 57% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Mitie Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Mitie Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 35%. As a result, Mitie Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 24% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Mitie Group's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

