Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Aurelius Technologies Berhad (KLSE:ATECH)?

Aurelius Technologies Berhad (KLSE:ATECH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 23%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Aurelius Technologies Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aurelius Technologies Berhad is:

16% = RM37m ÷ RM232m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Aurelius Technologies Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Aurelius Technologies Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Aurelius Technologies Berhad's moderate 10% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Aurelius Technologies Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 23% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Aurelius Technologies Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Aurelius Technologies Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Aurelius Technologies Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 29% (or a retention ratio of 71%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

While Aurelius Technologies Berhad has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 53% over the next three years. However, Aurelius Technologies Berhad's future ROE is expected to rise to 22% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Aurelius Technologies Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Aurelius Technologies Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

