Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Interroll Holding AG (VTX:INRN)?

Interroll Holding (VTX:INRN) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.5%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Interroll Holding's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Interroll Holding is:

18% = CHF72m ÷ CHF390m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.18.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Interroll Holding's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Interroll Holding's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Interroll Holding's moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Interroll Holding's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 0.5% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Interroll Holding fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Interroll Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Interroll Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 32%, which implies that it retains the remaining 68% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Interroll Holding has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 37%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Interroll Holding's future ROE will be 20% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Interroll Holding's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

