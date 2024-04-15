Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)?

With its stock down 7.8% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Transense Technologies (LON:TRT). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Transense Technologies' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Transense Technologies is:

34% = UK£1.7m ÷ UK£4.8m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.34.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Transense Technologies' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

To begin with, Transense Technologies has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.5% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 70% net income growth seen by Transense Technologies over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Transense Technologies' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.0%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Transense Technologies''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Transense Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Transense Technologies doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Transense Technologies' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

