Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About DX (Group) plc (LON:DX.)?

With its stock down 8.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard DX (Group) (LON:DX.). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on DX (Group)'s ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DX (Group) is:

30% = UK£19m ÷ UK£61m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.30 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

DX (Group)'s Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that DX (Group) has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. As a result, DX (Group)'s exceptional 83% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared DX (Group)'s net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 21% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DX.? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is DX (Group) Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that DX (Group)'s performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

