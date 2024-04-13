Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Hannover Rück SE (ETR:HNR1)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Hannover Rück's (ETR:HNR1) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.9% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Hannover Rück's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hannover Rück is:

17% = €1.8b ÷ €11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Hannover Rück's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Hannover Rück's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Hannover Rück's moderate 7.8% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hannover Rück's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Hannover Rück's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hannover Rück Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 41% (implying that the company retains 59% of its profits), it seems that Hannover Rück is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Hannover Rück is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 44%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 19%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Hannover Rück's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

