Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN)?

With its stock down 5.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard COLTENE Holding (VTX:CLTN). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to COLTENE Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for COLTENE Holding is:

24% = CHF24m ÷ CHF101m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.24 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

COLTENE Holding's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that COLTENE Holding has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for COLTENE Holding's moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared COLTENE Holding's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CLTN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is COLTENE Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While COLTENE Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 76% (which means it retains 24% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, COLTENE Holding is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 72%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that COLTENE Holding's future ROE will be 22% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with COLTENE Holding's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

