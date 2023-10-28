Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited (JSE:DCP)?

With its stock down 7.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Dis-Chem Pharmacies (JSE:DCP). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Dis-Chem Pharmacies' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dis-Chem Pharmacies is:

26% = R1.0b ÷ R3.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.26 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

At first glance, Dis-Chem Pharmacies seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 17% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Dis-Chem Pharmacies was able to see a decent growth of 9.4% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Dis-Chem Pharmacies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 8.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DCP? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Dis-Chem Pharmacies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has a three-year median payout ratio of 40%, which implies that it retains the remaining 60% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Dis-Chem Pharmacies has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 42%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Dis-Chem Pharmacies' future ROE will be 24% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Dis-Chem Pharmacies' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

