Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About ecotel communication ag (ETR:E4C)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at ecotel communication ag's (ETR:E4C) recent performance, when its stock has declined 42% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study ecotel communication ag's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for ecotel communication ag

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ecotel communication ag is:

18% = €16m ÷ €87m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

ecotel communication ag's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, ecotel communication ag seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.2%. This probably laid the ground for ecotel communication ag's significant 76% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared ecotel communication ag's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 39% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if ecotel communication ag is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is ecotel communication ag Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

ecotel communication ag's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 24% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (76%) of its profits. So it looks like ecotel communication ag is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, ecotel communication ag has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with ecotel communication ag's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

