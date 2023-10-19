Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Vesuvius' (LON:VSVS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.4% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Vesuvius' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vesuvius is:

13% = UK£173m ÷ UK£1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Vesuvius' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Vesuvius' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Vesuvius' moderate 13% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Vesuvius' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for VSVS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Vesuvius Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 48% (implying that the company retains 52% of its profits), it seems that Vesuvius is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Vesuvius is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 45%. Still, forecasts suggest that Vesuvius' future ROE will drop to 10% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Vesuvius' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

