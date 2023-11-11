Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)?

With its stock down 7.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on EOG Resources' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EOG Resources is:

28% = US$7.9b ÷ US$28b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.28 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

EOG Resources' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, EOG Resources has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 24% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. As a result, EOG Resources' remarkable 29% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

We then performed a comparison between EOG Resources' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 31% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is EOG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EOG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is EOG Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

EOG Resources' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 24%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 76% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Additionally, EOG Resources has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 48% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 20% over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that EOG Resources' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

