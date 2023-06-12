Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)?

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Valero Energy's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Valero Energy is:

52% = US$14b ÷ US$27b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.52 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Valero Energy's Earnings Growth And 52% ROE

First thing first, we like that Valero Energy has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 32% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Valero Energy's considerable five year net income growth of 27% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Valero Energy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for VLO? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Valero Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Valero Energy's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 13%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 87% of its profits. So it looks like Valero Energy is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Valero Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 43% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 15% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Valero Energy's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

