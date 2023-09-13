Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Edwards Lifesciences' (NYSE:EW) recent performance, when its stock has declined 19% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Edwards Lifesciences' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Edwards Lifesciences is:

22% = US$1.4b ÷ US$6.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.22 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Edwards Lifesciences' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, Edwards Lifesciences seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.2% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Edwards Lifesciences' moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Edwards Lifesciences' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is EW worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EW is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Edwards Lifesciences Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Edwards Lifesciences doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Edwards Lifesciences' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

