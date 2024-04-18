Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)?

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Veeva Systems' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Veeva Systems is:

11% = US$526m ÷ US$4.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Veeva Systems' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Veeva Systems' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Veeva Systems' decent 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Veeva Systems' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 2.8% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is VEEV fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Veeva Systems Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Veeva Systems doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Veeva Systems' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

