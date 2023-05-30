Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at BELIMO Holding's (VTX:BEAN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on BELIMO Holding's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BELIMO Holding is:

24% = CHF123m ÷ CHF522m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.24.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

BELIMO Holding's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, BELIMO Holding has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 18% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 7.3% net income growth seen by BELIMO Holding over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that BELIMO Holding's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about BELIMO Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is BELIMO Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

BELIMO Holding has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 89%, meaning that it is left with only 11% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, BELIMO Holding has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 80% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that BELIMO Holding's future ROE will be 28% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with BELIMO Holding's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

