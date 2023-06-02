Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)?

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Magnolia Oil & Gas' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Magnolia Oil & Gas is:

54% = US$948m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.54 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Magnolia Oil & Gas' Earnings Growth And 54% ROE

First thing first, we like that Magnolia Oil & Gas has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 32% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 35% net income growth seen by Magnolia Oil & Gas over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Magnolia Oil & Gas' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 22% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 8.6%, meaning that it has the remaining 91% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Magnolia Oil & Gas only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 18% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 23%) over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Magnolia Oil & Gas' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

