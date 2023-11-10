Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)?

With its stock down 32% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Ocuphire Pharma's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ocuphire Pharma is:

49% = US$19m ÷ US$38m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.49.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Ocuphire Pharma's Earnings Growth And 49% ROE

To begin with, Ocuphire Pharma has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.7% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Ocuphire Pharma was able to see a decent net income growth of 11% over the last five years.

We then compared Ocuphire Pharma's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 5.8% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Ocuphire Pharma fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ocuphire Pharma Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Ocuphire Pharma doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Ocuphire Pharma's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

