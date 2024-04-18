Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Touchstar plc (LON:TST)?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Touchstar (LON:TST). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Touchstar's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Touchstar is:

20% = UK£639k ÷ UK£3.3m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.20 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Touchstar's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Touchstar's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 12%. This probably laid the ground for Touchstar's significant 63% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Touchstar's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 18% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Touchstar fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Touchstar Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Touchstar's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 9.8%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 90% of its profits. So it looks like Touchstar is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Touchstar has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 26% over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Touchstar's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Touchstar.

