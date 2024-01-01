Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.4% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Occidental Petroleum's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Occidental Petroleum is:

19% = US$5.4b ÷ US$29b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Occidental Petroleum's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Occidental Petroleum seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 23%. This certainly adds some context to Occidental Petroleum's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Occidental Petroleum's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 34% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is OXY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OXY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Occidental Petroleum Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Occidental Petroleum's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 2.3%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 98% of its profits. So it looks like Occidental Petroleum is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Occidental Petroleum has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 18% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Occidental Petroleum's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.